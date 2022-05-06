Bianca Belair: “Never Imagined Myself Being WWE Superstar”

Bianca Belair became the WWE Raw Women’s Champion by defeating Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas, Texas on April 2.

“The EST of WWE” also made history by becoming the second African-American star after The Rock to win a Royal Rumble Match. She also won the SmackDown Women’s Championship in WrestleMania 37, becoming the first woman to successfully challenge for both titles in consecutive WrestleManias.

Even though Belair has created history in her young career so far, she didn’t plan to be a WWE superstar. In fact, she didn’t even imagine she would ever be one.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Belair spoke about being an athlete and transitioning to wrestling for WWE. She said that the biggest transition for her was starting from scratch. She has a lot of experience with different sports, from gymnastics, tumbling, track and field, cheerleading, basketball, and soccer. Belair was an all-American hurdler too.

Belair was able to use something from each sport with every new sport she’s ever done. It wasn’t the same with WWE.

“With every sport that I’ve done — even CrossFit and powerlifting — I’ve been able to pull something from each sport (I did before). But with WWE, I walked in not really knowing anything. I didn’t really grow up watching wrestling. I watched when my brother watched it. I never imagined myself being a WWE superstar. So it was really starting from scratch. The athletic and physical part of it came to me very easily and quickly, but it was the performing part of WWE (that was more challenging),” Belair said.

She continued, “You know, it’s sports entertainment, so you get the best of both worlds. It’s like watching your favorite action-packed, superhero soap opera mixed with an NFL football game. So, for me the most challenging part was just the performance part and learning how to — not just compete — but perform at the same time.”

Belair said that wrestling is the most demanding sport she’s ever done: “It’s very, very demanding physically, probably more demanding than almost any sport that I did. I’m in the gym usually Tuesday through Friday doing cardio training, CrossFit-type of training. And then Saturday through Tuesday is when I’m traveling and having wrestling matches inside the ring. But on those traveling days, I’m still in the gym at eight o’clock in the morning. Then I’m at the show, having a wrestling match at eight o’clock at night, and then I’m driving to the next show until about 2am. And then I’m doing it all over again the next day. So it’s a grind, not just mentally, but physically as well.”

Bianca Belair also spoke about women main-eventing WWE. According to her, not only is seeing women in the limelight important for young girls, but it’s even more important for boys to see.