Bianca Belair Reacts to Bizarre Alexa Bliss Moment on WWE RAW: “I’m Still Trying to Figure Out What That Was”

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is set to defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss in the near future.
Alexa Bliss won a Triple Threat in the main event of last week’s edition of WWE RAW to earn her way into the #1 contender’s match tonight against Bayley. Damage CTRL attacked Becky Lynch during last week’s main event and Alexa capitalized with a Twisted Bliss on Nikki Cross for the pinfall victory.
Bayley made her way to the ring with Damage CTRL to kick off tonight’s RAW but Becky got her revenge. Lynch attacked IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and chased them through the crowd. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair then was ringside for the match. The Role Model was distracted by Bianca’s presence and Alexa once again capitalized with a Twisted Bliss for the pinfall victory.
After the match, Bianca Belair congratulated Alexa but she almost hit the champion with a Sister Abigail out of nowhere as Bray Wyatt‘s logo briefly flashed on the jumbotron. Alexa stopped herself and apologized to end the segment.
Bianca Belair Reacts to Alexa Bliss Almost Attacking Her
Bianca Belair was interviewed by Byron Saxton on RAW Talk this week and said she did not see that coming. The EST noted that she has teamed with Alexa on several occasions (Clash at the Castle, Survivor Series WarGames) but tonight she revealed a new side of her.
