Bianca Belair Reacts to Bizarre Alexa Bliss Moment on WWE RAW: “I’m Still Trying to Figure Out What That Was”

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is set to defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss in the near future.

Alexa Bliss won a Triple Threat in the main event of last week’s edition of WWE RAW to earn her way into the #1 contender’s match tonight against Bayley. Damage CTRL attacked Becky Lynch during last week’s main event and Alexa capitalized with a Twisted Bliss on Nikki Cross for the pinfall victory.

Bayley made her way to the ring with Damage CTRL to kick off tonight’s RAW but Becky got her revenge. Lynch attacked IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and chased them through the crowd. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair then was ringside for the match. The Role Model was distracted by Bianca’s presence and Alexa once again capitalized with a Twisted Bliss for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Bianca Belair congratulated Alexa but she almost hit the champion with a Sister Abigail out of nowhere as Bray Wyatt‘s logo briefly flashed on the jumbotron. Alexa stopped herself and apologized to end the segment.

Bianca Belair Reacts to Alexa Bliss Almost Attacking Her

Bianca Belair was interviewed by Byron Saxton on RAW Talk this week and said she did not see that coming. The EST noted that she has teamed with Alexa on several occasions (Clash at the Castle, Survivor Series WarGames) but tonight she revealed a new side of her.

I’m just trying to still wrap my mind around what just happened. I’m very happy for Alexa, well I was happy. Bayley, we’ve gone through this over and over and she won’t go away.

Alexa actually won tonight in the right way and she deserved it.



And we’ve gotten close over these past few months, we were WarGames partners.

We won together, so yeah, I was definitely the happiest for her tonight.



But yeah, she showed me a side of her that… I have no words for it.

I’m still trying to figure out what that was, is this what is going to be, is this a phase?



We’ll have to see. But at the end of the day, we are competitors. So once we step into the ring there are no friends and I have to remember that.



Next time we step in the ring, I have to show her that I’m the EST of WWE, and we are going to compete, but that is not going to happen again.

