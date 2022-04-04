PICS: Bianca Belair’s Swollen Eye Following WrestleMania 38 Win

Bianca Belair has posted new pics in the aftermath of her swollen eye from WrestleMania 38.

Belair challenged Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship on night one of WrestleMania. Belair pinned Becky after hitting the KOD but she didn’t walk out of AT&T Stadium unscathed.

At one point in the match, Bianca Belair suffered a swollen eye. She took to her Instagram account to post new images following the injury.

Bianca spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after her win over Becky. She said she doesn’t consider her eye to be injured, rather hurt (via Comic Book).

“I thought it was getting better, but it’s swelling up. I knew Becky was going to bring everything she had to me and she did. This is the result of it. I just had to overcome. It’s okay. It’s hurt, not injured. I’m the toughest and am gonna push through.”