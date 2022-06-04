Bianca Belair Opens Up About Struggling With Imposter Syndrome

Bianca Belair has achieved a lot in her relatively short WWE career. Though the Raw women’s champion still finds herself struggling with self-doubt because of imposter syndrome.

The current champion recently appeared on After The Bell podcast of Corey Graves. She talked about things such as main eventing WrestleMania and more.

Graves asked if she ever feels like she has been given too much too soon. Belair revealed that she is always questioning herself because of imposter syndrome:

“So I deal with impostor syndrome. I just recently learned the term for it. I had these feelings of everybody saying I’m good, and I’m accomplishing all of these things, but I still feel like I’m learning and I’m always questioning myself,”

Bianca Belair said that she was more nervous at her second WrestleMania match this year than her Mania debut last year. She also mentioned how she wasn’t aware of the term imposter syndrome until she started reading about it:

“I was more nervous at WrestleMania against Becky Lynch then I was the year before because I’m always dealing with impostor syndrome. I never knew the word for it until recently when I started reading about my feelings.”

Apart from this, Belair also discussed losing the SmackDown women’s championship to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam last year, how her family helped her get through it and more.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co