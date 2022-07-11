Bianca Belair Reveals Her Survivor Series 2021 Gear Has Been Stolen

A part of what makes Bianca Belair such a once-in-a-lifetime star is the fact that she makes her own amazing gear for special events. Unfortunately, one of them has been stolen.

Survivor Series 2021

The Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the top stars in the company over the past two years due to her Royal Rumble victory, WrestleMania matches, and title reigns.

Last year at Survivor Series, Bianca was the sole survivor for Team Raw. She led her brand to victory over Team SmackDown’s Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Toni Storm.

The Custom Gear

Bianca wore and created custom gear for the show with the Raw logo on it. While many wrestlers auction off old ring gear, that’s not the case for this one, even if you see it on sale.

Bianca Belair at Survivor Series 2021 (Credit: WWE)

Raw Women’s Champion Speaks Out

Bianca took to her Instagrams story to reveal that her special, custom Team Raw gear had been stolen.

She wrote:

“If y’all ever see my RAW Survivor Series gear being sold online… Just know it’s stolen…”

Belair recently had another bad fan interaction when she told a story last month about a fan following her and The Street Profits out of an arena.