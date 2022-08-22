Big E Health Update on 5 Months After Breaking His Neck

Big E has provided an update on his health five months after breaking his neck.

The former WWE Champion was Ryan Satin’s latest guest on the Out of Character podcast for Fox Sports. During their discussion, he spoke about his health over the last few months and what the road to recovery looks like.

At this stage, he’s feeling good. More than anything, he’s grateful. When he fractured the C1 and C4 vertebrae in his neck, he could have been paralyzed. He could have died. He’s not experiencing any pain or weakness, which is nothing short of a miracle.

He’s unsure if he’ll ever be cleared to wrestle again. The next big update will come in March 2023, one year after the injury. His C1 is not completely ossifying (the bone is not reforming), which could prevent him from getting back in the ring.

Big E Injury Update

Big E is says his neck is ‘good enough’ that doctors aren’t worried about his ability to live a normal life. Here’s the word straight from Big E:

“For right now, I’m cleared to live a normal life and I do live a normal life. But, I’m not cleared to be taking off and hitting suicide spears and be to be taking back bumps. The nature of what we do is very physical, it involves your neck and your spine, and I’d like to keep that as in tact as possible.

So, for me right now, kind of the next step, is they want to take a look at it again after a year, get some more scans, so we’re talking about March 2023 to see whats doing. We might also along the way, at the 6 and 9 month mark, look it again. But, the upside is that right now, I have no nerve issues, there’s no tingling, no weakness.”

I’ve been in the gym since 2 weeks after breaking my neck. They told me, ‘As long as your neck is in the brace, as long as you stay in the brace, you’re good for that.’

So, yeah i’ve been working out, I feel great, I’m just really grateful. Honestly, it feels like a bullet whizzed by my face. I felt the wind of the bullet go by my head and I’m very grateful to still be here, to have use of my limbs, to still feel good. That’s really my biggest takeaway, is just gratitude. I try to be grateful that I’m still here. I’m still kicking.”

Being an Introvert, Dating

Elsewhere in the conversation, Big E spoke about being introverted. On television, he’s gyrating his hips and riling up the crowd. Some fans might be surprised to learn that when the cameras stop rolling, he likes to relax and have quiet time.

Big E was asked about his dating life. He joked, “It’s a mess out here” and said, “It’s a mine field, don’t do it man!” He tends to be interested in women that don’t live anywhere near him. “I don’t know what I’m doing,” he said. “I don’t have it figured out.”

He’s open to sharing his life with someone, but never felt the drive to settle down and start a family. He loves working, loves traveling and fears a partner would have a problem with his lifestyle.

Catch Big E’s chat with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast: