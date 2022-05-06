Big E Injury Update: Recovery Has Hit A Snag

Big E has received some less-than-ideal news regarding his neck injury.

On the March 11 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a scary injury that could’ve been even worse than it was. The New Day member took an overhead belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland outside of the ring. E landed right on his head and neck and had to be stretchered out of the arena.

He ended up suffering a broken neck. The good news for E was that he was initially told he’d be able to avoid surgery but since that time, the recovery process hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Big E shared an update on the situation with his neck and it isn’t what he was hoping for.

“For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be.”

The former WWE Champion has shown a tremendous amount of positivity throughout this scary ordeal. He was even out walking with his neck brace on shortly after the injury occurred.

Obviously, Big E’s health is the number one priority but some have wondered if he will ever be able to wrestle again.

Former WWE physician consultant, Dr. David Chao, told Outkick that E’s in-ring career could be over as a C1 fracture often doesn’t heal completely.