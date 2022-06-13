Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Big E No Longer Wearing His Neck Brace, Tosses It In The Trash (Video)

By Andrew Ravens
Big E
Big E
Latest Wrestling News

Big E recently took a step further to make his return to in-ring action after suffering a broken neck as he shared a video on Instagram of him tossing his neck brace in the trash can, an indication he isn’t required to wear it anymore. 

Last month, the former WWE Champion shared a photo on Instagram of himself where he was not wearing a neck brace because he was using an Exogen device that is an ultrasound bone healing system, which helps by sending waves to amplify your body’s natural bone repair processes. 

Big E suffered the neck injury this past March when he landed awkwardly on the top of his head after taking a suplex from Ridge Holland on an episode of SmackDown. 

He fractured the C1 and C6, but didn’t suffer a non-displacement. He also didn’t damage his spinal cord nor suffer any ligament damage and didn’t need surgery.

Although Big E previously stated on Twitter that his C1 wasn’t healing optimally and had to be in the brace for another 4-6 weeks to avoid getting fusion surgery, the fact that he isn’t wearing the neck brace anymore is great sign. 

Related Articles

Follow SEScoops

61,131FansLike
1,111FollowersFollow
14,471FollowersFollow
4,290SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News