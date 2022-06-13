Big E No Longer Wearing His Neck Brace, Tosses It In The Trash (Video)

Big E recently took a step further to make his return to in-ring action after suffering a broken neck as he shared a video on Instagram of him tossing his neck brace in the trash can, an indication he isn’t required to wear it anymore.

Last month, the former WWE Champion shared a photo on Instagram of himself where he was not wearing a neck brace because he was using an Exogen device that is an ultrasound bone healing system, which helps by sending waves to amplify your body’s natural bone repair processes.

Big E suffered the neck injury this past March when he landed awkwardly on the top of his head after taking a suplex from Ridge Holland on an episode of SmackDown.

He fractured the C1 and C6, but didn’t suffer a non-displacement. He also didn’t damage his spinal cord nor suffer any ligament damage and didn’t need surgery.

Although Big E previously stated on Twitter that his C1 wasn’t healing optimally and had to be in the brace for another 4-6 weeks to avoid getting fusion surgery, the fact that he isn’t wearing the neck brace anymore is great sign.