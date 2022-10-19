Big E Sends Message to Hangman Page After Scary Injury on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page wrestled Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of this week’s Dynamite.

The match kicked off with a bang and the two stars battled into the crowd. Hangman connected with a Moonsault and was in control as Dynamite went to a break.

After the break, the match continued back and forth for several minutes before the AEW World Champion connected with a Clothesline. Hangman had a rough fall and landed awkwardly on the canvas.

Hangman was stretchered out and MJF came to the ring at the conclusion of the show. Maxwell announced that he will be cashing in his chip for his title match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19th. Moxley wanted to have the match tonight but MJF said he wanted to beat Jon Moxley on his own when he is 110% at the PPV.

Hope Hangman Page is ok.



That is a nasty hit. #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5IClPFXxS7 — Steve Fall – NBC Ten Count (@SteveFall) October 19, 2022

Big E Wishes Hangman Page Well After His Injury

Former WWE Champion Big E has been out of action for months after suffering a scary neck injury earlier this year. The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland connected with a Suplex outside the ring but Big E landed on his head.

The 36-year-old is recovering well and has made numerous appearances outside of WWE since the injury. He is scheduled to be reevaluated in March, a year after to the injury to assess if he can get back into the ring.

Big E took to Twitter to send a message to Hangman Page after the scary injury during tonight’s Dynamite main event.

Praying for Hangman.