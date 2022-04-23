Big E Appearing on Nickelodeon’s “Side Hustle” (Video)

WWE Superstar Big E will guest star on an episode of the Nickelodeon series Side Hustle next Thursday night.

In an episode titled Flex to the Future, characters Lex (Jules LeBlanc), Presley (Jayden Bartels) and Munchy (Isaiah Crews) are excited to be in Jaget’s (Jacques Chevelle) entourage for a big Hollywood movie premiere, but dueling outfits, a snake named Jake, and a race against the clock might keep our kids off the red carpet and away from their big night.

Big E wrote on Twitter that he had “so much fun” working on the show and encourages his followers to “lay their eyes” on the episode.

Side Hustle airs Thursdays at 7:30pm (ET) on Nickelodeon.

Big E Side Hustle Promo

You can watch the official promo for Big E’s episode embedded below:

Big E’s Acting Career

Big E has been branching out into various acting roles in recent years. He did voice work on 20 episodes of the show Lazor Wulf (2019-2021).

He also appeared in the WWE Netflix interactive movie, Escape The Undertaker (2021).

You can check out Big E’s IMDB page to see some of his other acting credits.