Big Match Confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel

The second bout has been announced for WWE Crown Jewel, and it’s a big one as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will work their first premium live event since returning to the company.

On Monday’s Raw, Gallows and Anderson make their in-ring returns with a win over Alpha Academy. After the match, The Judgment Day interrupted to set up AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio later in the night. Finn Balor reminded everyone how he started “this club” and promised to end them as well, so he challenged The O.C. to a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel, and Styles accepted.

Anderson’s Other Match on November 5th

The OC: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Anderson is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It was previously reported that WWE would allow Anderson and Gallows to continue fulfilling their agreed bookings with NJPW, all the way up through Wrestle Kingdom in January.

Anderson is already booked to defend his title against Hikuleo in Osaka, Japan, at New Japan’s Battle Autumn event on the same day sas Crown Jewel – November 5th.

A direct flight between the two cities clocks in at under 14 hours. By the time Crown Jewel starts locally in Riyadh, it will already be 1 a.m. in Japan.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul is the only other match confirmed for the next event in Saudi Arabia.