Big Name Scheduled For This Week’s Raw

This Monday WWE will be invading the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse in Cleveland Ohio for another edition of their weekly episodic, Raw, and fans in attendance can expect to see a big name at the show.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to appear for the red-brand, his first television appearance since he was kicked out of the Judgement Day faction on June 6th.

In fact, Edge is now scheduled to appear at every RAW in the lead-up to Clash at the Castle. While not officially announced, a showdown with Finn Balor at the Cardiff stadium show seems likely.

The R-Rated superstar returned at last Saturday’s SummerSlam to confront his former group, with the report stating that he will continue to feud with them moving forward.

Edge has been a prominent player for WWE since coming out of retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble. In that time he has won another Royal Rumble, headlined WrestleMania 37, challenged for the world title on several occasions, and been involved in some blood feuds with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.