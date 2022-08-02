Big Plans are in the Works for Ciampa on WWE Raw

WWE has undergone dramatic changes over the past few weeks, ever since Vince McMahon resigned from all roles with the company.

In his place as head of Creative, Triple H has replaced his father-in-law, in addition to being appointed head of Talent Relations.

Many Superstars who have a history working with Triple H in NXT are reported to be optimistic about the future, and one Superstar, in particular, could soon be doing very well.

A Change in Presentation

Earlier this year, Ciampa was called up to the main roster, despite previously stating his intention to spend his WWE career in NXT.

Since joining the Raw roster, the two-time former NXT Champion has worked with The Miz, and big things are seemingly in his future.

Fightful reports that Ciampa is a personal favorite of Triple H, and is expected to benefit from “the Game” being in charge behind the scenes.

An idea pitched for Ciampa is for him to be put in more matches that showcase his in-ring ability, with a United States title match against Bobby Lashley confirmed on this week’s Raw.

Another idea includes bringing back his theme from NXT, but Fightful stressed that this has not been confirmed.

Impressing People

Ciampa has received positive reviews behind the scenes ever since his call-up to Raw.

Specifically, he has been praised by peers and staff for his work with The Miz, and his willingness to embrace the role by the former WWE Champion’s side.

One source called Ciampa’s demeanor “great” and that he has worked hard to make the best of everything presented to him by Vince McMahon, despite once planning on never joining the main roster.