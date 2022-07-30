Big Spoiler for WWE SummerSlam Tonight

WWE SummerSlam is tonight and the spoilers are pouring in.

The company’s hottest event of the summer goes down inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. There is a lot of buzz around the event and that has certainly been boosted by the fact that there is a new regime in WWE.

This will be the first SummerSlam event without Vince McMahon. Vince resigned from WWE amid an investigation. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is now the Chairwoman and co-CEO, a title she shares with Nick Khan.

For hardcore fans of the product, all eyes will be on Triple H now that he is the Head of Creative.

WWE is known for having a few surprises for major events and tonight looks to be no exception.

Edge is in Nashville

(via WWE)

PWInsider is reporting that Edge is backstage for SummerSlam.

It had been previously reported by another outlet that Edge was set to return for the July 25 episode of Raw in Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE ended up altering those travel plans.

It left many to wonder if Edge was being saved for SummerSlam. It looks like we now have our answer.

Edge has been out of action since he was kicked out of his own group, The Judgment Day. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley ousted Edge in favor of Finn Balor.

Priest put Edge out of commission with a Conchairto.

Tonight, The Judgment Day will take on The Mysterios. This may be the perfect time for Edge to get some payback.

Keep it locked on the SEScoops homepage as we’ll be providing live coverage of WWE SummerSlam.