Triple H Has Taken Over WWE Creative

WWE executive Paul Levesque (Triple H) has assumed “all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative,” the company announced Monday morning.

Vince McMahon’s retirement on Friday has sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. It’s led to a significant shakeup to WWE’s management structure, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEO’s.

#WWE stock is up 6% this morning, so Wall Street isn't hating the news of Vince's retirement pic.twitter.com/KrXeaKSIyA — SEScoops (@sescoops) July 25, 2022

Prior to the Vince retirement announcement, WWE announced Levesque was appointed as the new head of Talent Relations. In a press release about his new role, Levesque stated,

“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge.”

Triple H Assumes Control of WWE Creative

In a press release sent out Monday morning, WWE and its Board of Directors addressed the updated management structure:

WWE & BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNOUNCE NEW CO-CEOS STEPHANIE MCMAHON AND NICK KHAN

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and its Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-Chief Executive Officers. Ms. McMahon has also been appointed Chairwoman of the Board, and Mr. Khan will continue to serve as a member of the Board. These appointments follow Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement on Friday, July 22.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unmatched management team,” said Ms. McMahon and Mr. Khan. “We recognize this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe.”

Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.“

Tonight’s WWE Raw will be the first broadcast under the new creative regime headed by Paul Levesque.