First “Black Adam” Trailer Released starring The Rock

The Rock is laying the SmackDown as “Black Adam.”

The big DC film has a brand new trailer and “The Great One” got to unveil it on social media. “Black Adam” is set to be released in movie theaters on Oct. 21, 2022.

The Rock stars in the film and he will be joined by the likes of Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Sarah Shahi to name a few. He’s also helping produce the movie along with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

“The world needed a hero. It got BLACK ADAM.”

In a new tweet, The Rock shared his excitement with the trailer finally dropping:

As promised, our world premiere @BlackAdamMovie trailer.



This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.



The world needed a hero.

It got BLACK ADAM??



Rage. #ManInBlack#JSA @SevenBucksProd@WBPictures@DCComics pic.twitter.com/T065YDEcIB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2022

Dwayne Johnson has been a busy man in the world of Hollywood but it goes beyond that. He and Garcia are set to relaunch the XFL, an American football league that was once owned by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Lots of speculation has been swirling that “The People’s Champion” might want to take time off from his movie schedule to heavily promote the XFL in early 2023.

That could leave the door open for a WrestleMania 39 match but again, it’s all speculation at this time.

Recently, the XFL scored TV deals with ABC, ESPN, and FX.