Bobby Fish: CM Punk Was a C*** When We Fought in AEW

Bobby Fish isn’t done sharing his opinions about CM Punk.

Fish was released by WWE on August 6, 2021 after four years with the promotion. He spent his entirety of that run in NXT, where he was part of the Undisputed Era faction. By October, he was wrestling for All Elite Wrestling. He’s since left AEW after two sides failed to come to terms over a new deal.

He was gone from Tony Khan‘s promotion by the time Punk melted down at the All Out post-show media scrum, but that didn’t stop Fish from challenge Punk to a fight during the latest episode of his Undisputed Podcast. He had more to say about the self-proclaimed “Best in the World” during a new interview.

Bobby Fish’s Harsh Words for CM Punk

Bobby Fish spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston earlier this week. As a lifelong martial artist, he feltwas personally insulted having to ‘sell’ for Punk’s “bunk-ass martial arts” during their match on the October 27, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

“Phil is not a bad pro-wrestling, but what Phil is not is a martial artist,” said Fish. “I’ve been doing martial arts since I was eight years old so I take a lot of pride in it… You are insulting the audience’s intelligence. It’s honestly insulting for you as one of my co-workers. As a martial artist you’re asking me to go out and sell, put over your bunk-ass martial arts. It’s insulting to the audience. It’s insulting to me. At the same time, I’m working for AEW. They’re the ones paying my check. You asked me to go out and put my shoulders down for Phil Brooks. I go out and I do it.”

“Phil, after the match, was a c***.” Bobby Fish on his October 27, 2021 AEW Dynamite match with CM Punk.

Instead of thanking him for a good match, as is customary, Fish says Punk was bent out of shape over a blown spot. Fish says Punk was salty after he executed his Go to Sleep finisher poorly, a move that Fish reminds everybody was lifted from NJPW star KENTA.

“Phil, after the match, was a c*nt. Frankly as a martial artist, I laid my shoulders down for you. You should be grateful that I did, because on national TV if I decided I wanted to ‘Haku’ your ass, I could have. You’re that little of a threat in my world. I’m not Jon Jones or Anderson Silva, but like, I’ve been doing martial arts since I was young and I can handle myself enough to where I will fold you like a wet-nap, Phil Brooks.”

“So for you to be c*nt afterwards because of a mistake that you made, it doesn’t it doesn’t wear well, not to mention the move that he finished me with, it’s not even his finish. It was Kenta’s. Phil, you took a man’s finishing move, which anybody who knows pro wrestling knows like, that’s kind of fu*ed up, and you weren’t even decent enough to change the name.”

“So yeah, I mean, it goes back. It wasn’t a challenge. It was an invitation like Phil, if you want to throw hands with The Young Bucks, who are on a short list of people that are my friends when it comes to this business, I’m happy to oblige. I wasn’t there, so I don’t know what exactly went on. But like, if you’re feeling froggy, man, come on. Let’s jump together.”

As seen below, Fish does kick out of Punk’s finisher at the “3.1” second mark of the pinfall, so that might be a factor in Punk’s post-match frustration.

Watch: CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish (AEW Dynamite, 10/27/21)

Open to All Options

When asked about the possibility of going back to work for WWE, Fish said he’s open to the possibility.

“I don’t know. I’m open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people who have come back through those doors. And I’m happy for you know, the people, that I know were left there after I had left.

“Things were weird there for a bit. So for them to be back in the direction of some normalcy and some positivity, working for Hunter. I know I enjoyed it.”

Speaking about his relationship with Triple H, Fish praised the WWE Head of Creative and Talent Relations as “awesome” and “down to earth.” Last month, while still under contract with AEW, Fish was quoted saying that he would go to war for Triple H.

Watch Bobby Fish’s interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston: