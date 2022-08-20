Wrestling veteran rushed to hospital due to pneumonia

Wrestling veteran Bobby Fulton has been rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with double pneumonia earlier this morning.

Dillon Hines, The son of the retired wrestler provided this update about his father on the wrestling stars’ Twitter account. He asked all the fans to keep his dad in prayers:

“Came back home from NC for the weekend with dad, an hour out had to rush him to the hospital. They’ve pronounced that dad is sepsis and has double pneumonia! Please keep him in your prayers thanks!” he wrote.

Prayers and positive vibes please! pic.twitter.com/XbrJ7hc2Mu — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 20, 2022

Bobby Fulton made his wrestling debut on June 17, 1977. He stayed active in the business up until a couple years ago. He retired in July 2020.

The 61-year-old was best known for his tag team with Tommy Rogers known as The Fantastics. They feuded with teams such as The Midnight Express and Bushwhackers.

Fulton also started his own wrestling promotion in Ohio back in 1990. It was called James Hines presents Big Time Wrestling which was the precursor to Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

The Fantastics made a brief appearance in the then WWF in June 1997. The veteran wrestler competed in his final match at a show dubbed as Bobby Eaton: A Night of Appreciation in December 2019.