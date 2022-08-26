Update On Bobby Fulton After Recent Hospitalization

Wrestling veteran Bobby Fulton has confirmed that he has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

The 61-year-old was rushed to hospital last week in North Carolina. He was diagnosed with double pneumonia and sepsis as well.

The wrestling legend recently promoted an upcoming New Age Outlaws appearance from his Twitter. When a fan asked him about his health, Fulton confirmed that he has been released from the hospital:

Thanks for the update Bobby! I’ve been praying for you — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) August 26, 2022

Bobby Fulton has been part of the professional wrestling world since he was 16. He competed for many different territories during his time including Memphis, Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW and more.

The team of Fulton and late Tommy Rogers, collectively known as The Fantastics, were considered one of the best tag teams of the 80s. They feuded with teams such as The Midnight Express and The Sheepherders.

Fulton also made at least one WWF appearance, when he faced Rogers in a singles match in a tournament to crown the WWF Light Heavyweight Champion.

Bobby Fulton has remained active in the professional wrestling world despite his age. He regularly makes appearances at different convention and signing events.

He has previously defeated throat cancer and also underwent a successful shoulder replacement surgery earlier this year.