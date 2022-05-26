Bobby Lashley Challenges Brock Lesnar to WrestleMania 39 Match

Bobby Lashley has officially thrown out the challenge to Brock Lesnar for a WrestleMania 39 match next year in California.

Lashley was recently a guest on WWE’s “The Bump” this week, and talked about a showdown with Lesnar at “The Show Of Shows” next year. “The Almighty” said it’s going to be a huge stage, and he and Lesnar still have a score to settle.

“We’re in L.A. next year, right, for WrestleMania? If we’re in Hollywood it’s a big matchup.

“For me, I’ve always had these really tough challenges going into WrestleMania, which, of course this one- it has to be another big one.

“Me and Brock [Lesnar], we still have a little score to settle. I have a win over him and then he ended up winning my title back but we’re not done. We’re not done.”

Lashley has been calling out Lesnar for a match for years now. He’s even suggested the pair compete against one another inside the mixed martial arts (MMA) world, as both are decorated inside the cage.

However, their paths have never crossed in either sport. Currently, Lashley is feuding with Omos and MVP on Monday Night RAW. Lashley will face Omos at the upcoming Hell In A Cell event in Chicago.

Lesnar hasn’t competed or been on WWE TV since his WrestleMania 38 defeat to Roman Reigns in Dallas, Texas this past April. He dropped the WWE Championship to “The Tribal Chief,” who now reigns as the WWE and Universal Champion, working both brands.

Should WWE decide to book a match between Lashley and Lesnar next year at WrestleMania, the potential is certainly massive.

It will be interesting to see if the two monstrous athletes ultimately cross paths before their time in the professional wrestling business is done. Lashley is currently 45-years-old, while Lesnar is 44.

