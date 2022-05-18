Original Plan for this week’s Steel Cage Match Between Bobby Lashley and Omos

WWE was going to collapse the ring as part of their original plans for this week’s Steel Cage match between Bobby Lashley and Omos.

On Raw, the two competed in a match Lashley won, after being thrown into the wall of the cage which collapsed under his weight.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, the match was supposed to feature a spot where the ring collapsed but this was nixed.

Over the course of the past week, there was an idea for a collapsing ring angle during the cage match tonight on RAW w/ Omos & Lashley. I’ve heard that idea got squashed over the weekend. Good. It’s way overplayed. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 16, 2022

Will Lashley-Omos III be Inside Hell in a Cell?

While Lashley got the win this week, his victory was far from clean, and he and Omos are still tied at Premium Live Events.

Lashley got the win at WrestleMania 38 while Omos defeated “The All Mighty” at WrestleMania Backlash in Lashley’s first televised pinfall loss in seven months.

While a rubber match seems likely to take place at Hell in a Cell, the question is whether the match will take place inside the Cell itself.

WWE currently has just one Cell match confirmed for the June 5, Premium Live Event: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

This week’s Steel Cage match was Omos’ first time inside a structure and may have been a test to see how he’d fair inside Hell in a Cell.