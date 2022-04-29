Bobby Lashley Falls Out of Ring Following Rope Break at WWE UK (Video)

Bobby Lashley had a scary accident during his match with Drew McIntyre in Newcastle, England on Thursday.

During their bout, as both men hit the ropes, all four of the top turnbuckles of each ring post collapsed, bringing the top rope down as well. As a result, Lashley went flying out the ring, as this occurred while he was hitting the ropes. Lashley appeared to land badly on his head, but was able to get back up and finish the match.

Check out a video of the incident here:

MAJOR ACCIDENT – RING BREAKS AT WWE NEWCASTLE LIVE #WWENewcastle #WWE pic.twitter.com/AgOgi0pPji — Louie Von Der Geest (@Louie_Von05) April 28, 2022

Luckily, Lashley was able to finish the bout and leave the arena under his own power. He and McIntyre even teamed up after the match to beat down Sami Zayn.

Fair play to @FightBobby last night who styled out the broken ring rope and sent everybody home happy (with @DMcIntyreWWE hoofing @SamiZayn too!)



Good night had by all at #WWENewcastle! pic.twitter.com/rQnyBWIhS6 — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) April 29, 2022

Thankfully, Lashley ended up being okay, joking about the incident on Twitter after the fact.

…and some of y’all think I’m not the toughest guy in @WWE ???? https://t.co/aWcMovLlSb — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 29, 2022

The fans also got to enjoy several other great matches on the card; including Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus, Gunther vs. Sami Zayn, and Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

As for Bobby Lashley, he’s currently embroiled in a feud with Omos, who he defeated in singles action at WrestleMania 38. MVP then turned on Lashley, aligning himself with Omos, and the two men will rematch at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event on May 8.