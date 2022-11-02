Bobby Lashley Thinks Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue After WWE Crown Jewel

For years, fans and Bobby Lashley had wanted to see him share the squared circle with Brock Lesnar under the WWE banner.

That dream became a reality at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, where Lashley challenged Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Thanks to some interference from Roman Reigns, Lashley scored the win.

Although they were booked in an Elimination Chamber Match the next month, it wasn’t what fans had hoped to see as Lashley was removed from the bout due to an injury. Lesnar ended up winning the WWE Title.

Fast forward to last month, WWE started the feud again and booked a rematch between the two stars at Crown Jewel.

Lashley on Lesnar

(WWE)

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Lashley was asked to describe how he feels about the build to this bout compared to the first match.

“I like the buildup because I think the buildup is really important because of what happened last time. There wasn’t that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time is going to be a lot more hype. I think that it’s not going to be the last time. I think that is so much more that Brock and I can actually get into. So I think that this feud is going to be a feud that’s going to keep going, and it’s going to keep looking different, and there is going to be a lot more involved with it.”

Lashley stated that Lesnar wants to fight and is the type of person that’s just going to let somebody beat him up two times in a row and then not even come to avenge it, so the feud will continue in his eyes.