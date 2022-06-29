Booker T Doesn’t Understand Claudio Castagnoli Never Receiving WWE Push

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T doesn’t understand how Claudio Castagnoli never received a push in WWE.

The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to offer his thoughts on Castagnoli joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW), making his debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV).

Castagnoli had been with WWE since 2011 prior to signing with AEW, and never really received the big push many fans believed he deserved. As for Booker T, he can’t explain why WWE never decided to pull the trigger on the Swiss star.

“Cesaro was always my guy. I always felt like him and I had a whole lot in common. Being around for a long time, working your ass off, and waiting on someone to pull your name, and say, ‘This is the guy.’ That happened for me.

“There were many times we thought that was that moment for Claudio in the WWE, and it really never happened. I mean, me personally, I really don’t know why. But that’s one of the guys that I really feel that could have been made by just giving him a huge push and then after that, it really wouldn’t have mattered how we used him as long as we kept him at a certain tier.

“He was the guy that we could have made. Once you make a guy like that who can hold it, he’s made forever. I don’t think you’ve ever had to really worry about Claudio from an in-ring perspective, as well as if you put him in the right situation with the microphone, he delivers there as well. He’s one that I wouldn’t have wanted to lose.”

Of course, Castagnoli’s run with WWE as Cesaro certainly wasn’t uneventful. He racked up seven tag team title runs, a reign as WWE United States Champion, and an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory.

However, he lacked a real big run as a singles star despite many seeing World Champion potential in the now 41-year-old. Now, he’ll join a stacked roster in AEW; which includes names such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Hangman Page, The Hardys, and more.

It will be interesting to see if Cesaro receives his long-awaited run as World Champion now that he’s with AEW.

