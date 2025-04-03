Booker T Explains Himself Being Photographed With Controversial Wrestling Name

Booker T was recently spotted with Chasyn Rance, a controversial name in the world of professional wrestling. After a backlash online, Booker shared the following statement on X.

“I’ve been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools over the years, helping to teach and mentor up-and-coming talent. I don’t conduct background checks on every trainer or individual I’ve crossed paths with or taken photos with along the way.

“This feels like a clear attempt to falsely associate me with something I have 100% nothing to do with and absolutely no knowledge of!

“Any student who’s trained with me can vouch for the kind of coach, mentor, and person I am. My record speaks for itself.”

The responses to Booker’s statement were mixed with many supporting Booker for making his stance clear. However, there were some that argued that Booker should conduct more background checks after being seen with Rance. Rance has been registered with the Florida Sex Offender Registry since 2014 stemming from a 2011 incident.

Booker holds many roles in pro wrestling today, including serving as a commentator for NXT and running his Reality of Wrestling promotion. In addition, Booker will continue to mentor young minds in wrestling, both as part of WWE LFG and beyond.