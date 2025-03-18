Booker T Reacts To Being Named The Greatest Black Wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has responded to being named the greatest black wrestler in history by BET.

“I really appreciate that. I really do. My body of work has been vast. I’m still working my butt off.”

Booker works his ‘butt off’ to help the next generation of wrestlers “find their way through this journey.” A renaissance man, Booker helps train wrestlers, operates the Reality of Wrestling promotion alongside wife Sharmell, and serves as a WWE NXT commentator.

Even with this ranking, Booker doesn’t consider himself as the best wrestler in the ring. Instead he believes that his performance was his gratest strength.

“I never thought I was the best wrestler in the world, but I always thought I was a really, really good performer, and that’s what the difference was.“

When asked for the secret to his longevity in wrestling, Booker shared that “I was always thinking about what was next.” It is this dedication to do more that turned Booker into a six-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer, among other accolades.

“When I got in this business more than 30 years ago, I said when it was over with, I just want my name to ring with the best wrestlers that have ever did it, and I feel like I’ve achieved that.”

Booker fought off some fierce competition to take the #1 spot, including fellow WWE Hall of Famers and current-day talent. The rankings from BET is as follows:

Booker T The Rock Kofi Kingston Mark Henry Mercedes Moné Junkyard Dog Ron Simmons Bobby Lashley Bianca Belair D’Von Dudley Big E Jacqueline Naomi Shelton Benjamin Jazz

Whether it be in the ring or on the mic, Booker T proved his exceptional talents time and time again. Now, the former WCW World Champion has a legacy that only a few wrestlers, regardless of race, can ever touch.