Booker T on The Elite Mocking CM Punk on AEW Dynamite: “It’s Childish Stuff”

The Elite returned at AEW Full Gear at the Prudential Center to a great reaction. They came to the ring to “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas and battled Death Triangle in a Trios match.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks came up short in their return match but it was later announced that they would get another shot at the titles, six of them in fact. Death Triangle are currently in a Best of 7 Series for the Trios Championships.

PAC and the Lucha Brothers are up 2-0, with both matches being one by Death Triangle striking The Elite with a hammer. AEW Dynamite aired from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago last week.

The crowd was all over the place during the match, with some fans chanting “f*** CM Punk!” and “f*** The Elite!”. All Elite Wrestling EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks took the opportunity to mock CM Punk two and a half months after All Out. Matt Jackson mocked CM Punk for missing the Buckshot Lariat, Kenny Omega did the GTS and bit his opponent.

Booker T on The Elite Mocking CM Punk

Booker T discussed Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks mocking CM Punk months after AEW All Out on his Hall of Fame podcast.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he doesn’t see the benefit of rehashing the CM Punk issue again if he’s not coming back and noted that it does nothing for the company.

I’m perplexed on that situation right there just because I don’t think [there] was anything tasteful about it



They’re gonna be heels, they’re going to get booed anyway so leaning into it, it’s just rehashing what happened at the scrum. It does nothing for that company.

Booker T went on to say that it was childish and he’s had beef with wrestlers in the past before but they were able to move passed it. He added that today’s generation of wrestlers doesn’t fear consequences and lacks locker-room etiquette.

I just think it’s childish stuff. I’ve had beef with guys in the business before. We handle it, we squash it, we move on and normally, that’s the way it used to be, but now it’s different.



And now it’s different because now nobody is getting their asses whooped.



No real consequences, no real repercussions, no real men running around. That’s got a lot to do with it. There’s no locker room etiquette, you know what I mean?



