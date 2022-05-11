Booker T Praises Ronda Rousey for Her Latest Work With Charlotte Flair

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has nothing but praise for Ronda Rousey and her recent work with Charlotte Flair.

Booker T took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. One of those topics was Rousey’s program with Flair. Rousey recently defeated Flair in an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash, capturing the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship.

Over the course of Rousey’s feud with Flair, Booker said he can see the growth in Rousey as a performer, adding that he can tell she’s certainly studying her craft.

“Well, I can tell you this, you could tell Ronda’s been studying, you could tell she’s been working on her craft,” Booker T said. “I said it also, having someone like Charlotte in the ring with you, man, that doesn’t hurt at all.

“Knowing what it means to have a ring general in the ring, and knowing how to work around that ring general is very, very important. That’s one thing that I think Ronda Rousey has done very well since day one.

“Because you’ve got to understand, ever since Ronda came in, almost 10 times out of 10 times, she’s been following.

“In this business, you’ve got to know how to follow very, very well, if you plan on making it to the next level, if you plan on anybody trusting you to help you to make it to that next level. Ronda definitely has done that.”

Rousey initially faced Flair at WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women’s Title. However, Flair came out on top after nailing Rousey with a big boot. Charlotte actually tapped during that match, but the referee was down and didn’t see it.

“The Rowdy One” later demanded a rematch with an “I Quit” stipulation, and wound up taking the title from Flair this past weekend after making Flair yell “I Quit” due to being locked up in an armbar through a steel chair.

Now, Flair is expected to be away from WWE TV for some time, leaving Rousey to rule the blue brand as champion while she’s away. It will be interesting to see who Rousey is paired up with for her first title defense in Flair’s absence.

