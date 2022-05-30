Booker T Reacts to Stephanie McMahon’s Leave Of Absence from WWE

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has offered his reaction to Stephanie McMahon deciding to take a leave of absence from WWE.

Earlier this month McMahon, the longtime Chief Branding Officer of WWE, announced she’d be stepping away from her role with the company, opting to spend more time with her family instead.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

Now, WWE’s Nick Khan will absorb much of McMahon’s responsibilities, while a replacement will also be sought out as well. In the wake of McMahon’s announcement, there has been a lot of speculation about her exit.

Many suggest that McMahon was frustrating to work with, and there were also questions about her ability to perform the job well.

Taking to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” Booker T offered his take on the situation.

Booker T criticized reports suggesting that McMahon’s decision is nothing more than what it is – a decision to take time off.

He also noted that, had he been in her shoes, he’d have taken some time away a long time ago.

“It just seems like people want to find something controversial to be able to talk about … Her taking time off means nothing other than she’s taking time off.

“Shane McMahon has taken time off several times, he’s always come back. He’s taken more time off. I don’t look at it like most because everybody’s looking for a story.

“And me, like you said, Stephanie has been in the trenches for a long time. To take a break, I think is a break well needed.”

It has certainly been a wild year for McMahon and her family. Her husband, Triple H, dealt with a very serious heart complication that could have been deadly.

Now, with McMahon stepping away, Triple H is back to working full-time for WWE after taking some time off himself.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.