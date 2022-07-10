Watch Booker T Return to the Ring at 57 Years Old

Former five-time world champion Booker T made his grand return to the squared circle at last night’s ROW (Reality of Wrestling) event in Texas, his first in-ring competition in roughly two years.

The WWE Hall of Famer wrestled in a 10-man tag team contest alongside of Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, Gaspar Hernadez, and Mysterious Q, who all competed as the Team Booker group. They faced off against the pairing of Edge Stone, Ryan Davidson, Stephen Wolf, Will Allory, and MLW star Gino Medina.

That’s not all. Booker also gave fans at the event a treat by wearing a throwback outfit of his days in WCW, where he became one of the companies biggest standout stars. The 57-year old has remained a prominent figure in pro-wrestling due to his panel work with WWE, and his hit weekly “Hall of Fame” podcast.

Booker took to Twitter to give his thoughts on wrestling for ROW, which he founded in 2005. He writes, “Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT!”

You can see photos and video of his return in the tweets below.

Booker T laying the Raw Smack down. pic.twitter.com/tXcMAXrA8k — Beelz (Beelzebub) (@SirFesterB) July 10, 2022

Here are some additional photos of Booker T’s return to the ring for Reality of Wrestling: