Booker T Reveals Which Ex-WWE Women’s Champ Locker Room Did Not Like

Booker T has revealed one former WWE Women’s Champion that the locker room wasn’t a fan of during her time with the company.

Recently, the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer took to his podcast “The Hall Of Fame” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During that time, Booker touched on former WWE Women’s Champion Melina, and her time with WWE.

Booker noted “I really like Melina now,” but did admit that he “did not like Melina in her day, no one did.” This is something that has certainly been brought up by others before.

Candace Michelle once noted that she and Melina “hated each other” and almost had a shoot fight inside the ring.

Melina doesn’t get recognized as a WWE legend the way her peers such as Trish Stratus and Lita do. Booker speculates if that’s because “the departure of Melina more than anything.”

“She was one of those that owned it, she wanted to be the best in the ring and she was hell to deal with in the locker room,” Booker said.

“I think she would attest to that, perhaps, these days … And I have always said this, as far as talent go, there was nobody better than Melina.”

He then went on to explain an interaction he had with Melina, admitting she was “very controversial in WWE when she was there,” but never doubted her greatness inside of the ring.

When he got the opportunity to tell Melina that, she “almost started crying.”

“None of it had to do with her in-ring prowess or anything like that,” Booker T said in regards to Melina’s backstage heat. “… I said, ‘Melina, I always thought you were the best female wrestler in that damn locker room in your time,’ and I really believe that.”

Melina hasn’t been full-time with WWE since 2011. However, she has made sporadic appearances since then. She was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Although there were rumors about her returning to the company, nothing ever came to fruition.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.