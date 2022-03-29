Booker T Says He Will Slap Dax Harwood Like Will Smith Did

Booker T has called out AEW‘s Dax Harwood, saying that he will slap him across the face just like Will Smith did to Chris Rock during the Oscars. FTR of the AEW had called out Harlem Heat before their release from the WWE. Booker T and Dax Harwood are at it again, trash-talking each other.

Harwood sent out a message and called out Booker T for ignoring FTR’s challenge when they were known as The Revival in WWE. This came about when Booker mentioned the idea of a match between the two teams during WrestleMania weekend in Dallas.

Harwood had sent a message saying that Booker needs to call daddy Vince McMahon and set up a match if he wants to face the FTR, as they don’t answer to anyone but Booker might need permission to do things. This is Harwood to previous remarks from Booker which said that FTR should get permission from Tony Khan to set the match up. “I don’t have to get permission from anybody, I run my life! Nobody else tells me what to do, I run my life! […] You’re the corporate man, okay? I’m the one who rocks the boat, you stand in a straight line. If you want FTR, if you want me and Cash [Wheeler], if you want the absolute best tag team of all time walking this earth today, you and your brother, Just get on the phone. Call daddy Vince. Until then, stay off my mentions,” Harwood said in the video.

Booker T felt the need to set the record straight and on the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, he responded to the message sent with some choice words.

“Dax Harwood, right? He called me, and actually said, ‘hey, this, that, whatnot and the other. They are willing to do this, they don’t have to answer to anybody. If anything I have got to answer to my daddy.’ Let’s just get that straight real quick,” he said. “I don’t have to answer to anyone. Of course, I work for a company, and they treat me very well. But when it comes time to having to deal with someone on a personal level, like Will Smith, I will slap the taste clean out of your mouth,” Booker T said (via WrestlingInc).

As far as the Harlem Heat reunion goes, Booker said that it all depends on his brother. However, if that doesn’t pan out, Booker gave Draxwood the option of facing him in the ring one-on-one.

“My thing is this, I can’t make my brother do anything, I can’t make Harlem Heat reform like old school back in the day. But I just want to put this out there, and Dax Harwood I want you to know personally. I have nothing personally against you. But, as far as stepping inside the squared circle and schooling you, I would love to do that, Booker said. “So my thing is this, if my brother can not step up and be partners, may I have a partner of my choosing, and we still get this done? Or, Dax, you and I handle this like men, one on one. Let me know, hit me in the DMs.”