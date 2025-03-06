Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Launches 3 New TV Shows

Reality of Wrestling (ROW), the wrestling promotion founded by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, has announced a major expansion with the launch of three new television programs:

ROW Platinum

ROW Glory

ROW Up

The move strengthens ROW’s position as a leading wrestling organization and training ground for future stars. The Texas-based federation is an official partner of the WWE ID talent development program.

Its flagship show, previously known as simply Reality of Wrestling since its inception in 2012, will be rebranded as Reality of Wrestling Platinum. The name change aims to emphasize the prestige and history of ROW’s top-tier talent. The show will continue to be led by commentator Brad Gilmore, analyst Chris Russo, and color commentator Carolina Teague.

In addition, ROW is introducing Reality of Wrestling Glory, a new program featuring distinct characters and storylines. It will be broadcast exclusively on ROW’s YouTube channel, which is nearing one million subscribers. Kirby Carreon will serve as the play-by-play commentator, with Sammy Kiss providing color analysis.

Meanwhile, ROW Up will spotlight the next generation of wrestling talent, serving as a showcase for students training at the Reality of Wrestling school, which is run by Booker T, Sharmell Huffman, and Kevin Bernhardt. The show will be available exclusively to ROW YouTube subscribers, offering an early look at rising stars before they advance to Glory or Platinum.

Booker T and Sharmell Huffman released a statement expressing their excitement about the expansion.

“We are incredibly proud to create new platforms that give young talent the opportunity to grow and shine,” they said.

Longtime ROW director Kevin Bernhardt emphasized ROW’s commitment to talent development. “We continually push not only our talent but also ourselves to be bigger and better. Launching these three shows allows us to do just that.”

ROW’s voice and showrunner Brad Gilmore highlighted the significance of the expansion.

“The ability to produce multiple shows and feature such a deep roster proves how much we believe in the talent that comes through the doors of the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena and Reality of Wrestling. It’s no surprise that ROW is the preeminent wrestling school in the nation and one of the top wrestling organizations in the world.”

ROW Platinum, ROW Glory, and ROW Up will all debut in April. More information is available at RealityOfWrestling.com.