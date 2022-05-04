Brandi Lauren Wants To “Work Everywhere And Do Everything” (Exclusive)

Brandi Lauren was signed to WWE NXT from 2020 to 2021 under the ring name Skyler Story, aside from also making a one-off appearance using her current ring name on the former black-and-yellow brand in May 2018 against Lacey Evans.

Though she only appeared for an NXT Women’s Title #1 contendership battle royal while she was signed to WWE, Lauren has been making her name in promotions like Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Warriors of Wrestling after getting her release.

As the 26-year-old is on her journey to make strides in the independent circuit, SEScoops’ correspondent Ella Jay caught up with Lauren during her appearance at WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas. Lauren discussed with us her future in wrestling, who she wants to face in the future, and more.

You can watch our exclusive interview with Brandi Lauren below:

Below are highlights from the interview:

What’s Next For Brandi Lauren’s Career

Brandi Lauren during her time in Shine Wrestling.

Brandi Lauren says she’s someone who lets things happen, rather than try to control them. She was already appearing for multiple promotions in the first few years of taking up wrestling. Lauren says she doesn’t have any specific goals as such for her career and she takes it easy.

“This sounds crazy, but I’ve always just gone with the flow. My first year of wrestling, I didn’t have anything planned or anything like that. I got a lot of really cool opportunities. My first year of wrestling, my goal was to work for Shine on the pre-show and to work for them in one other state. And within my first year of wrestling, I was on the main show of Shine, like, insistently. I had a contract with Impact. I wrestled for Ring of Honor. I just did everything. So then after that, I was like, I don’t even know what goals I have because I’m like, I just want to see what I can do. So it’s more so just I don’t have any particular plans. I just go with the flow and take what happens and just see where it goes.

“I mean, with Impact and stuff like that too, they had messaged me right before one of the taping dates and they were like, ‘Hey, is your non-compete done? Yeah, cool. Are you available on all these dates?’ And I was just like, ‘Yeah sure!’ Because that was just a per-appearance deal. I didn’t sign a contract or anything like that, but it was really cool and it was doing something that I showed up and I didn’t know I was gonna be doing. Like, I did not know at all. I did not know I was going to be murdered [referring to playing one of Su Yung’s undead brides].

Getting Out Of Her Comfort Zone

Brandi Lauren (left) as Su Yung’s Undead Bridesmaid with Kimber Lee.

Lauren played one of Su Yung’s Undead Bridesmaids along with Kimber Lee in Impact Wrestling. As Lauren was unable to claim enough souls for Yung as part of a storyline, she and Lee were struck down by lightning for good. Lauren said playing the supernatural role was out of her comfort zone but it helped her put her best performance forward.

“It was a surprise, but honestly, some of the most fun I’ve had in wrestling was doing a dead character, and creating just a whole new character, something that’s out of my comfort zone. Also, out of my comfort zone was working with Shotzi and that ended up being some of my best matches, you know, and her becoming my best friend, of course, so that’s really cool.

“I feel like getting out of my comfort zone is probably the best scenario for me and where I feel my best work comes from.”

Who’s Next On Lauren’s Radar

After having worked for Evolve Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, WWE, and the indies, Brandi Lauren is open to working everywhere and doing everything she can. Lauren will go wherever the path ahead leads her and will square off against anyone standing in her way.

“I think the main goal is, I just want to work everywhere and do everything, you know? I never thought that when I first started wrestling, I would make it to even Impact. I have contracts with Impact and I have contracts in general. It was insane thinking that.

“So I like seeing what comes and what opportunities come and if there’s an opportunity, I just take it.”

Lauren also discussed what she misses from her hometown of Buffalo, and what her favorites are as a big foodie. You can check out these parts of the interview on our YouTube channel.