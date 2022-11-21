Brandi Rhodes Isn’t Interested in Returning to Wrestling Right Now

Brandi Rhodes may be part of the wrestling business, but she has no plans to get back in the ring at this time.

Rhodes began her career in wrestling in WWE as ring announcer Eden Stiles, but left the promotion in 2016.

Since then, Rhodes has appeared for Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and AEW, the latter of whom she left in February of this year.

Getting Back in the Ring

While Cody Rhodes would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, his wife hasn’t appeared with him on TV yet.

The former AEW Chief Brand Officer’s most recent match saw her defeat KiLynn King on the January 26, 2022 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Rhodes didn’t rule out wrestling again, but it’s not her number one concern.

“I’m the one that’s very big in the family on not saying absolutes. As we know, my husband likes to say absolutes and then life happens. I’m not going to say absolutes, but I will say, right now, it’s not in my plan.” Brandi Rhodes

Right now, Brandi’s focus is on her husband, and his quest to become a WWE World Champion and fulfill a promise made to his late father.

Being a Mom

In June of last year, the Rhodes’ became parents to daughter Liberty Iris Runnels, the first child for the couple.

Speaking more about her decision not to return to wrestling yet, Brandi admitted that any return to the road would prove to be a detriment to her daughter.

“When I look at life in wrestling, there’s the inevitable travel and it’s a choice that you have to make that you’re going to travel with your child or not. Then if I were to travel with my child, I’m taking her away from some of the environments that she’s used to now and that I’m seeing her thrive in. So I won’t say no, it’s not going to happen. But I will say that right now, it’s not front of mind for me.”

“If I were to travel with my child, I’m taking her away from some of the environments that she’s used”” Brandi Rhodes.

Cody’s Recovery

In June of this year, Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral but fought through the pain to compete at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Rhodes is eager to return as soon as he can, something his wife knows all too well.

“He needs to wrestle. It’s in his blood. It’s part of his makeup. But now, he’s been great through all of this. All of the work that he’s been doing to get back has been really good.”

“He doesn’t look like anything happened which is crazy because he had major surgery. So he looks like the same Cody to me. The muscle mass is all there, you know, he looks ready to me, but I’m not a doctor.”

Despite a WWE report in June saying Cody would be off for nine months, meaning he’d return by March 2023, many consider the American Nightmare a favorite in the men’s Royal Rumble match next January.