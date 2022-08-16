Brandi Rhodes Recently Worked a WWE Match (Report)

Since leaving AEW alongside her husband, Cody, things have been quiet about Brandi Rhodes.

It was previously reported that Brandi had a good relationship with WWE but wasn’t brought back to television when he returned for his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Fightful Select reports that Brandi had pushed for KultureCity and WWE to form a partnership. However, there is more to Brandi and WWE.

The report notes Rhodes was at the WWE Performance Center recently. The media outlet hasn’t heard that she has signed a deal with the company, but it wasn’t simply for a visit.

Brandi competed in a match at a PC Live event. It’s unknown who she faced, but it was said to have been a “newer talent.” The event took place on August 12, and she was seen at the training facility before that.

Brandi last wrestled in January by taking on KiLynn King in AEW. Since her departure from All Elite Wrestling, she’s continued to wrestle at the Nightmare Factory.

While in WWE from 2013–2016, she was the regular ring announcer and backstage interviewer under the name Eden.