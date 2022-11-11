Braun Strowman Reportedly Has Backstage Heat in WWE

Braun Strowman battled Omos in a clash of the giants at WWE Crown Jewel. The Monster of All Monsters went toe-to-toe with the Nigerian Giant in front of the packed crowd at Mrsool Park.

Omos dominated the majority of the match but couldn’t keep Strowman down. Braun battled back and showed off his incredible strength by somehow lifting Omos up onto his shoulders. Strowman connected with his Running Powerslam for the impressive victory.

It didn’t take long for Strowman to boast about his victory on Twitter. Unfortunately, he decided to trash wrestlers that perform different styles than his in the process and got called out by WWE Superstars Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and wrestlers in various promotions.

Braun Strowman Has Heat in WWE

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Braun Strowman has “very real” heat backstage in WWE. Strowman was criticized by several of his coworkers for mocking “flippy” wrestlers and comparing them to grocery baggers.

The report states that Braun has been on his “best behavior” since his return to the company, but “social media Braun” is a different story. His social media posts are also not a part of an upcoming angle and most likely will not be turned into one. The company may rib Strowman about his tweets on commentary or during a segment on television.

Fightful spoke to a wrestler who claimed that they will “never do a flip in their life” but noted that wrestling needs different styles and there is no right or wrong way of doing it. The wrestler added that Strowman didn’t come into the business like most wrestlers and likely just doesn’t understand.

Mustafa Ali frying up Braun Strowman and football ain’t even started yet ? pic.twitter.com/0zDKNNT0fN — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 6, 2022

Jeff Jarrett Takes Shot at Braun Strowman on Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett appeared last night on AEW Dynamite at the Agganis Arena in Boston. Double J was released from WWE earlier this year and has now joined AEW in an on-screen and backstage role. Jarrett mocked Strowman and Triple H during the promo hyping up Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.