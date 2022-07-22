Braun Strowman Involved In Car Accident

Former WWE Universal champion Adam Scherr better known as Braun Strowman was apparently involved in a car accident on Thursday.

The former WWE star shared a photo of his truck and boat that were damaged in the accident on Twitter. He noted that everyone involved walked away without any serious injuries:

“Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us.” wrote Strowman

Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/s09EgFbrEv — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) July 21, 2022

The Monster Among Men was part of the WWE roster from 2013 to 2021. He started out as a member of the Wyatt Family and later became a successful singles star.

Braun Strowman won the Universal championship among other titles during his time with the company. He was surprisingly released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since leaving the company, the former Wyatt Family member has joined the Control Your Narrative promotion founded by EC3.

He has wrestled only a handful of matches since his departure from WWE. Though several CYN events are scheduled for later this month in the North Carolina area.

It’s a surprise that no other major promotion has signed the former world champion yet. Impact wrestling is the last known promotional to have talked to Braun but they couldn’t reach an agreement.