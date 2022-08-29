Update on WWE Discussing Bringing Back Former Superstars

WWE is not done bringing former Superstars back in to the fold.

According to a new report by Fightful Select, ex-WWE Champion Braun Strowman is among the names discussed about bring brought back to the company.

It’s unclear if the Strowman talk ever got beyond the brainstorming phase, but WWE officials believe The Monster Among Men looks “ring ready” as of late.

As we noted last week, there’s also been some interest in bringing back former NXT star Bronson Reed. He’s currently wrestling for New Japan Pro Wrestling and made a great impression with his performance in the G1 Climax tournament.

Braun Strowman in WWE

Strowman was initially signed by WWE in 2013, where he was later a key member of The Wyatt Family. In 2016 he was called up to the WWE main roster, where he began a singles career.

During that time, Strowman captured the WWE Universal Title, an Intercontinental Title reign, and two RAW Tag Team Title wins. He was also the winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, and followed that up with an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal the following year in 2019.

Strowman was released from WWE in June of 2021. It was one of the more shocking cuts that the company made, but it’s believed his then-hefty contract was a factor in the decision.