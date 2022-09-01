Former Universal Champion Returning to WWE Next Week

Braun Strowman is on his way back to WWE.

Triple H has wasted no time reshaping the WWE roster since taking over talent relations this summer. He’s brought back several acts who were previously released due to budget cuts, including Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Io Sky, Dexter Lumis and more.

There are still some big names on the free agency market and WWE just snagged the ‘biggest’ one of them all. Strowman is the latest former Superstar to be brought back into the fold and fans won’t have to wait long to see him back on WWE television.

The Monster Among Men is scheduled to be at Monday’s WWE Raw from Kansas City, Missouri. The news was first reported by PWInsider.

Braun Strowman’s Road Back to WWE

A former Universal Champion, Braun Strowman is released from WWE in June 2021. His surprise caught many people off guard. The 6-foot-8, 385 pounder from Sherills Ford, North Carolina seemed to be the prototype WWE Superstar. He’s got the size, the look, he can talk and is no slouch in the ring.

Since becoming a free agent, Strowman appeared for Ring of Honor and the upstart Control Your Narrative promotion. He had preliminary talks with AEW, but nothing ever came of it. He told Sports Illustrated last year,

“Yeah, we’ve sat down and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that. We’re just trying to find a fit now, where everything kind of will work together since now, there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life.”

“I don’t have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now. So, it’s trying to find somewhere where I’ll be able to land in there to show up, have fun and entertain the people, but still be able to work on my side projects along the way.”

Regarding those side projects, he had something in the works with Ric Flair before deciding on returning to WWE. Earlier this week, Ric Flair revealed on his podcast that he and Strowman were in the early stages of working on a “marketing scheme” together.

“We’re kind of working on a project together, it hasn’t really come to fruition yet,” said Flair. “It’s a promotional scheme that somebody brought to me that, it’s legitimate, but we just haven’t gone to work on it yet. He’ll probably have to make a decision if he wants to do that. It could potentially be very lucrative, or go back to WWE.”