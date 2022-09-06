Braun Strowman Reveals What’s Next Following Return on WWE RAW

Braun Strowman returned to WWE tonight on RAW. He arrived in the middle of a Fatal 4-Way match between Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, Street Profits, and The New Day to determine the #1 contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

The match ended in a no contest after Braun attacked Chad Gable and put Angelo Dawkins through the commentary table with a Powerslam. The Monster Among Men continued his attack through a commercial break until WWE officials finally broke it up when RAW returned.

I’ve missed you all so very much!!!!! #ThankYou — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) September 6, 2022

Braun will Appear on WWE SmackDown This Friday

During the final hour of WWE RAW, Braun was interviewed backstage about his return Strowman didn’t reveal much but did disclose what’s next for him. He will be appearing on Friday’s edition of SmackDown and that nobody is safe.

Look, I’ll fill you in on everything you need to know. The Monsters of All Monsters is back and nobody is safe. I will see you all this Friday night on SmackDown.

"I will see you all this Friday night on #SmackDown!"



What's next for Braun Strowman?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DVGvKqx67H — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022

Nicholas Congratulates Strowman

Braun Strowman single-handedly decimated four tag teams tonight on RAW. The 39-year-old accomplished another incredible feat at WrestleMania 34. Strowman didn’t have a partner for a tag title match so he selected a 10-year-old child named Nicholas from the crowd.

Nicholas and Braun defeated The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro, now known as ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli) to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships. After Braun arrived on RAW, his former tag team partner sent out a picture of them celebrating the titles.