Braun Strowman Says He is “Carrying on a Tradition” That is Fading in Wrestling

Braun Strowman is a freak of nature and proves that on a weekly basis on WWE television. He lifted The Nigerian Giant Omos up with ease at Crown Jewel and regularly displays athleticism that is not common for a man of his size. The 39-year-old is one of the last giants in wrestling and believes he is carrying on a fading tradition.
Giants will always have their place in wrestling but superstars are required to be more than just tall to get over with the crowd nowadays.
Strowman told Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports that he is one of the last few of a “dying breed” and is carrying on the tradition of giants in wrestling in his mind.
Braun Strowman on Wanting to Show More of His Personality
The Monster of All Monsters drew the ire of fellow wrestlers after he poked fun at “flippy floppy” wrestlers following his impressive win at WWE Crown Jewel. Now, Braun himself has told CBS Sports that he can do a Moonsault but only if it is the right time.
Strowman added that even though he looks imposing, he’s a loving an articulate human in real life.
H/T: CBS Sports