Braun Strowman Says he Still Owns Control Your Narrative

Braun Strowman may be a WWE Superstar once more, but the former Universal Champion could still control his narrative if the situation arose.

Strowman was released from WWE in June 2021, and would begin Control Your Narrative with EC3 in February of this year.

The promotion, heavily inspired by Fight Club, earned mixed reviews from fans, many of whom felt that the company took itself far too seriously.

Control Your Narrative

In March, Control Your Narrative hosted its first event, which saw EC3 and Strowman (going by real name Adam Scherr) win the main event tag-team match.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri this week, Strowman spoke about the financial side of Control Your Narrative.

“It was all financed by me and EC3. All the money that we ever made which wasn’t much, we put right back into the company. I was a firm believer in making sure if you wrestled on one of our shows that you got paid. Because this industry is so cutthroat.”

Strowman added that he is still an owner of the company, and appreciates the time he spent with CYN.

“We get to travel around the world and fight with our friends and make money doing it and how could you not? It’s every five-year-old’s dream and it was just an opportunity to try and help others live theirs and unfortunately, like I said — it’s something that I still own, CYN.”

The Future of Control Your Narrative

Control Your Narrative hasn’t hosted an event since July, and the future of the promotion looks very uncertain.

After Strowman’s WWE return in September of this year, EC3 confirmed that a planned tour of Control Your Narrative had been postponed, and no future dates have been announced.

In the interview, Braun said “who knows what’s gonna happen” with CYN, but for now, he is just happy to be ‘home’ in WWE.

