‘Brawl Under The Bridge’ Continues An Annual Wrestling Tradition

Pittsburgh is a city steeped in wrestling tradition and the “City Of Bridges” is continuing a new one for the pro wrestling world.

“Brawl Under The Bridge” is entering it’s ninth year in the Homestead neighborhood of Pittsburgh and the event name is as advertised. The event, which takes place on July 13, occurs under the Homestead Grays Bridge. The vibe of the fight is more of a communal event for the whole area with beer stands and sandwiches from the Steel City.

The Keystone State Wrestling Alliance have aligned with comic book artist Frank Cundiff, who always had an interest in putting on a pro wrestling event and he came up with a fresh idea with strong Pittsburgh ties.

“I worked on comics before I started the event, and I was familiar with the area because I was also the sound guy for Oyster Fest that was held at the Homestead-Grays bridge.”

The event will be headlined by ‘The Face Of Pittsburgh’ Lou Martin as he’ll defend his KSWA Championship against Freek E. Doyle. Also, former ECW and WCW talent T-Rantula will be in action for the Brawl Under The Bridge title. Also on the card is Shane Starr taking on Shawn Blanchard in a Steel City strap match.

Martin and KSWA have been running for years and the champ knows how special “Brawl Under The Bridge” is for the promotion and for the area.

“The venue for the event under the historic Homestead Grays Bridge is pretty unique for an event,” Martin said. “The bridge just adds to the overall aura of the event as a whole.”

In the past, Brawl Under The Bridge featured notable wrestling names like Nikolai Volkoff, Doink The Clown and more.

