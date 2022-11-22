Monday, November 21, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

The Brawling Brutes Send Message to The Bloodline Before WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series

By Robert Lentini
Brawling Brutes Bloodline
(WWE)

WWE SmackDown stars The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre made an appearance on RAW tonight at the beginning of the show.

Kevin Owens was announced as the final superstar on their team in the WarGames match against the Bloodline this Saturday night. Owens sent a message to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and claimed that he would have put an end to the Tribal Chief’s historic title reign two years ago if The Bloodline didn’t get involved.

The Judgment Day interrupted and it led to a 6-man tag team match. Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes picked up the win and KO hit Finn Balor with a Stunner after the match.

The Brawling Brutes are Ready for WarGames

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch were interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley following their victory over Judgment Day tonight in a WWE Digital Exclusive. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will battle The Usos in a tag team match this Friday to determine which squad will have the advantage at Survivor Series WarGames. Cathy asked Sheamus what an advantage would mean for their team at the premium live event.

It will mean everything. This WarGames match is one of the most intense and career-altering matches in the history of WWE. We’ve got Butch who has been in three of them, he’s our ace in the hole.

To me left, Ridge “The Fridge” was made for this type of match. He’s a bleeding battering ram. We’ve got Drew McIntyre, a man I’ve had a bleeding intense rivalry with for twenty years, and a man I am delighted to go war with.

And of course, KO, who dislikes The Bloodline just as much as all four of us. And we, what do we like to do? We like to go in for a fight. We are the Brawling Brutes and this Saturday, it is a bleeding war.

It starts Friday, rolls into Saturday, and as everyone knows when the Brutes are involved, Drew McIntyre and KO, they are going to see banger after banger (after banger)!

0 Comments
Related Articles
Latest Wrestling News

A leading source for Wrestling News since 2004. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.