The Brawling Brutes Send Message to The Bloodline Before WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series

WWE SmackDown stars The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre made an appearance on RAW tonight at the beginning of the show.

Kevin Owens was announced as the final superstar on their team in the WarGames match against the Bloodline this Saturday night. Owens sent a message to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and claimed that he would have put an end to the Tribal Chief’s historic title reign two years ago if The Bloodline didn’t get involved.

The Judgment Day interrupted and it led to a 6-man tag team match. Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes picked up the win and KO hit Finn Balor with a Stunner after the match.

The Brawling Brutes are Ready for WarGames

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch were interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley following their victory over Judgment Day tonight in a WWE Digital Exclusive. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will battle The Usos in a tag team match this Friday to determine which squad will have the advantage at Survivor Series WarGames. Cathy asked Sheamus what an advantage would mean for their team at the premium live event.