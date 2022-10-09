Bray Wyatt Breaks Silence After Returning At WWE Extreme Rules

Bray Wyatt made his shocking return to WWE tonight at the conclusion of Extreme Rules.

After Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match, the lights in the arena went out. The camera cut to an abandoned Firefly Funhouse, full of cobwebs and dead puppets.

A mysterious door then appeared and a masked man walked toward it with a lantern. The masked man opened the door, and took off his mask to reveal that he was Bray Wyatt and the crowd at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia went insane.

Bray Wyatt Breaks Silence After WWE Extreme Rules

Following his incredible return to WWE, several stars reacted on social media. Alexa Bliss welcomed her old friend back in a tweet shortly after Extreme Rules went off the air.

Bray hopped on Twitter after the show to respond to a fan who posted a video of her daughter dancing around in a Fiend mask as “he’s got the whole world in his hands” played in the background.

The 35-year-old responded and said that this is why he missed everyone.

This is why. I missed you too. All of you

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021. He spent almost a year and a half as a free agent before returning to the company tonight. Triple H recently spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and admitted that Bray Wyatt is a genius but often is a victim of his own mind. The Game noted that he loved working with Bray and he will get the chance to do so once again now that he’s returned to WWE.

“He is one of the most, and I mean this in the best way possible, crazy creative people I’ve ever been around. His mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place. And he’s a victim of his own mind.”