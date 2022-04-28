Bray Wyatt & JoJo Offerman Got Engaged

Congratulations are in order for former WWE couple Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and Joseann “JoJo” Offerman.

On Thursday, Offerman revealed that Windham “put a ring on it” and they’re now engaged to be married!

Offerman wrote, “A million times YES! I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married. Here’s to forever.”

Rotunda and Offerman have been together for several years and have two children together, Knash Sixx and Hyrie Von.

SEScoops extends our congratulations to Windham Rotunda and JoJo Offerman!

Windham’s younger brother, Taylor (Bo Dallas), is gearing up for a return to the ring in the near future: