Bray Wyatt Likes Tweet From 2019 Ahead Of WWE SmackDown: “Tomorrow There Will Be More Of Us”

WWE has been playing the 1967 song “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane during live events and occasionally during a commercial break.

On Monday’s edition of RAW, a mysterious QR code appeared on the screen while Austin Theory was making his way to the ring for a singles match against Kevin Owens. When the code is scanned, it takes fans to a hidden WWE website.

A video appears and it is a game of ‘Hang Man’. The question is “Who killed the world?” and the answer is “YOU DID”. The date 9/23 also appears in the video, which is this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE on July 31, 2021. He spent nearly ten years with the promotion and is a three-time world champion. Many fans have speculated that the “White Rabbit” is Bray Wyatt, while others believe it is Karrion Kross. You can check out our deep dive into WWE’s cryptic teaser campaign here.

The QR code behind Austin Theory takes you to this video. #WWERaw #WhiteRabbit pic.twitter.com/R4bAXYCSFX — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) September 20, 2022

Bray Wyatt Likes Interesting Tweet From Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee (John Huber), formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, sadly passed away on December 26, 2020. He captured the TNT Championship in All Elite Wrestling and the Intercontinental Championship in WWE. He was also a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion with the Wyatt Family.

As spotted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bray Wyatt liked a tweet today from Brodie Lee that was posted on April 9th, 2019. The tweet simply reads “Tomorrow there will be more of us”, which is interesting because tomorrow is the date teased in the video.

@Windham6 liked this tweet from Brodie Lee from 2019 pic.twitter.com/gWaKUCgylW — Insiders Pro Wrestling (@InsidersPW) September 21, 2022