White Rabbit is WWE’s Latest Cryptic Teaser Campaign

White Rabbit is at the center of WWE‘s latest mystery. The classic rock song by Jefferson Airplane has played at several live events in recent weeks, leaving wrestling fans to wonder who (or what) is behind this viral campaign.

WWE has used utilized this practice many times before. We’ve previously seen the company hype debuting or returning Superstars using cryptic vignettes or flickering lights in the arena. WWE television productions are carefully orchestrated and (almost) nothing happens by accident.

The 1967 hit song White Rabbit played in the arena during a commercial break at Friday’s WWE SmackDown taping. It happened again over the weekend before WWE’s live event from Oakland, CA.

White Rabbit being played in an empty arena before a @WWE house show @OaklandArena What’s the message? pic.twitter.com/4KTpBPr7LJ — Nikki Singh (@rideordie365) September 18, 2022

Who is WWE’s White Rabbit?

SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross portrayed a character called White Rabbit during his time wrestling for Lucha Underground, the defunct promotion that ran from 2015-2018.

Lucha Underground’s White Rabbit, as well as the Jefferson Airplane song, are references to the White Rabbit in “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” which represents following your curiosities.

We’ve seen Kross portray several gimmicks during his short time with WWE. If WWE is laying the groundwork for Kross as the White Rabbit, this could be the vehicle he needs to finally make a meaningful impact on the main roster.

Ever since Triple H took over as the head of creative and talent relations, fans have understandably compared his approach to that of his predecessor, Vince McMahon. We saw how McMahon presented acts that were dark, mysterious and even supernatural. It would be interesting to see how a similar approach would be handled in 2022 under Triple H.

If you attend an upcoming WWE live event, keep an ear out for White Rabbit.