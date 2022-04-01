Bray Wyatt On A Return To Wrestling: “I Think About It Often”

WrestleMania weekend is the largest wrestling gathering of the year. It sees some of the biggest wrestling names coming together for various events, including Bray Wyatt.

The former WWE star, real name Windham Rotunda noted on Instagram that he has arrived in Dallas for his scheduled WrestleCon appearance. He also took the time to answer some fan questions.

Wyatt, who has mostly been away from wrestling since his WWE release last year was asked about returning to the ring. Replying to it, he said that he couldn’t imagine spending the rest of his life without stepping in the ring again:

“I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything.”

‘It Was A Confession’

Bray Wyatt also commented on the origin of the Firefly Funhouse. He claimed that the early Funhouse segments were a story about his life:

“The Firefly Funhouse, at least the early ones, are a story about my life. I told you stories in there that happened live on television and many that you could never know.

It was confessions. They were short, stylized documentaries about my life. That’s why they connected. They weren’t just about wrestling. They were an origin story.”

Per Wyatt, he hid his struggles and his comeback in the segments because he wanted people to feel when they watched the vignettes. He claimed that he felt every emotion fathomable during the making of them.

Apart from this, Bray Wyatt discussed his health. He said that he has never been healthier both physically and mentally. He claimed that this is a happy time for him.